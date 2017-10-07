Transcript for Teen camp staffer said he woke to a bear biting his head

And the hunt is on for a Colorado bear that attacked a sleeping teenager. The so warning now some of the details of the story and images are pretty graphic. And that black bear apparently showed up in this lakeside camp site at around 4 AM and went straight for Dillon who asks that we don't reveal his last name. The teen says he woke up to a crunching sound with his head inside the bears now you know. It got me like this and pulled me. And then it bit the back of my head and drag me. That's really not common black their behavior and it is a dangerous spare and so we we can't tolerate animals like that. The Dillon says he and his friends managed to punch and kick the bear until it ran away. Other then needing nine staples to close the cuts in his head Dillon says he's okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.