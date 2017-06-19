Teen found dead after suspected kidnapping near Virginia mosque

More
Fairfax County police charged 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres, of Sterling, with murder in connection with the case.
0:28 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen found dead after suspected kidnapping near Virginia mosque
Really important story after we saw Terry Moran in London made a similar case. Here in the US and a Muslim team leaving a mosque that's right and now an arrest has been made in the murder of a seventeen year old girl who was leaving a Virginia mosque. They're brought hos I mean walking with friends when police say she got into some sort of dispute with the man and a vehicle. Police say 22 year old car when Torres attacked her then with a baseball bat. Her body was later fond found in a pond police are looking into whether this was a hate crime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48129256,"title":"Teen found dead after suspected kidnapping near Virginia mosque","duration":"0:28","description":"Fairfax County police charged 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres, of Sterling, with murder in connection with the case.","url":"/US/video/teen-found-dead-suspected-kidnapping-virginia-mosque-48129256","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.