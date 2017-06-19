Transcript for Teen found dead after suspected kidnapping near Virginia mosque

Really important story after we saw Terry Moran in London made a similar case. Here in the US and a Muslim team leaving a mosque that's right and now an arrest has been made in the murder of a seventeen year old girl who was leaving a Virginia mosque. They're brought hos I mean walking with friends when police say she got into some sort of dispute with the man and a vehicle. Police say 22 year old car when Torres attacked her then with a baseball bat. Her body was later fond found in a pond police are looking into whether this was a hate crime.

