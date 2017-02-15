Transcript for Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide

Basically what it got to we have talent two bodies. That the sugar cream Duchardt security source in deer creek. Miles east of town. We are investigating this is as. Crime scene. We suspect foul play senator Arlen Specter are hitting the people who participated searched people. Dissipated and only efforts try to find. The victims in this case are. Very much appreciated that I noticed and a terrible effect on people and we're bringing this sort of thing would happen here in our community.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.