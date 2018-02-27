Teen 'not mentally ready' to return to school after friend was killed in massacre

Julien Decoste told ABC News on Tuesday that he hadn't decided if he will go to school on Wednesday.
3:00 | 02/27/18

I don't know performance we liked that school project went to school graduate obviously. I don't know movement system which. So you're ready to go back to school on Wednesday morning. But he did. I don't know my parents to talk to me about it taking action. And so strong I don't know what you want me to go to fit fine let's clear. Anonymously ready it's almost until. The goods torn down yet so like associate go to school classes there. So. This of the emotional talk tough musical.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

