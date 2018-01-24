Transcript for Teen who survived school shooting: 'Everyone was just screaming and crying and running'

How lots and challenged within an hour talking to my mess from McKinsey and from the boys are hitting on her when Clark the mushroom just like a little. C area. And we're facing and talking kill him. And Diane this morning bit people who that shot every morning Aaron he comes and 'cause since I think he always gives us a half. So then came over to me and he and half despite normal towns like and carrying out here how was your day yesterday I noticed talking to him. And it it could it is same like right after that is heard a big. Big Bang Ulihrach current staying there and it seems like Kim minutes slip past but I'm not content then gets like half. And it is the fact bang bang bang and nobody knew what to do and everybody is yelling hit dance and dance. And my parents at all it's how many if anything happens when you go to. So at that point my instinct is kicking in and I just ran as fast accident and a school. Banner I accident Haas school road and I was so so messed up and not current. And that I didn't know marketer and any farther this car stopped it's an open. Indoor and an immunity you do nothing yet thought and Eric and I call my dad. We couldn't hardly an affair about saint us sent. And outside there's there's the cheating at school and its cousin and started out learning and I'm going to be eve seen is that went in. My Gavin Grant and I think just took off running across 68 across the road. I didn't I want the car that's been coming out of his company have been stopped and let me get a cost it and then when I got an have been out saying. And I got inside an in the fifth I was so upset and never turning came into settlement happen and it and is pinning. He used who happened. He never thank Nike see it on TV and 1000 stuffing it. He parenting is. I happen. Only half hour started out photos like maybe a balloon earth are from them aren't that that I thought of those really loud. And then after that aren't found more or not it was like unmistakable. You know there are about to be really bad. And it and like. And and I wish is screaming and crying and running and saying gay and gay and nobody knew it gave. That he parent I mean there's a chance that you'll never get back up so I just took off Aaron fat select it. I mean at a I don't know it's by the strength and look on honestly that I got out of that school. Mining company that he definitely has a plan for me because otherwise I would not been able to get out of there there's so many people who weren't as lucky as knowledge to be able to now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.