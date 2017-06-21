Teen who hasn't walked in years walks across graduation stage

A New Jersey teenager with a degenerative neurological condition, who hasn't been able to walk for years, walked across the graduation stage to collect his diploma.
0:44 | 06/21/17

If you want. Fans net with Tampa. He's the toughest person I you know. He's unbelievable. He's just his grit he defines risk that confluence of compassion and perseverance. That there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

