Transcript for 3 teens, 1 infant shot at Alabama church's Easter carnival

Gunfire brought an abrupt end to two spring carnivals this weekend near Boston Police fled until parking lot outside of one carnival. No one was injured although a bullet holes were found in three vehicles. The building was searched but there were no arrests made at an Alabama police say a fight broke out shots were fired at a church carnival. With pat which had nearly 1000 people in attendance. Now four people were wounded three teenagers and an infant all are expected to recover no word on what started that fight fight people. Were detained for questioning the last day of the carnival canceled.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.