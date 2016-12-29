Transcript for 3 Teens Rescued From Capsized Boat off Florida Keys

It's an amazing tale of survival for three California teams were vacationing in Florida a day on the water and nearly ended with Andrew rounding off the Florida Keys after their boat capsized. Unable to reach their life jackets. They clung on to the top of that boat waiting desperately for help to Iraq. A dramatic rescue for these three teens after routine fishing trip turned upside down literally wearing a middle order are shared what brought about. Zacks odor branches Tito and Jacob Souter were fishing two miles off the Florida Keys when their boat suddenly started taking on water. The financial might that mean. We still rent managed to quickly save his phone jump in jump in the water and as he called 911 the teens climbed onto the top of the 22 foot boat. Our light jacket certainly the boat and everybody it is are now. Yes we're all strong swimmers. Luckily deputy James Hager spotted the teens and brought them safely to shore it was huge feel pretty. Kamal Rehman and seed from all reader together. Boat.

