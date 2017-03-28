Tennessee couple arrested, charged for trying to sell baby on Craigslist

More
The couple was caught in a sting operation that ended on Friday when the two exchanged the baby with state agents for the cash.
1:59 | 03/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tennessee couple arrested, charged for trying to sell baby on Craigslist

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46416512,"title":"Tennessee couple arrested, charged for trying to sell baby on Craigslist","duration":"1:59","description":"The couple was caught in a sting operation that ended on Friday when the two exchanged the baby with state agents for the cash. ","url":"/US/video/tennessee-couple-arrested-charged-sell-baby-craigslist-46416512","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.