Transcript for Tennessee towns bracing for upcoming white nationalist rallies

Security heightened Townsend Tennessee as they brace for white nationalist rally this weekend the Tennessee bureau of investigation says. Its presence will be visible at the quote why the lives matter marches and Shelby villain Murfreesboro. Businesses in both towns have begun boarding up windows in case violence erupts street closures have been announced in barricades are set up in Shelby bell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.