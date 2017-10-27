Tennessee towns bracing for upcoming white nationalist rallies

More
The "White Lives Matter" rallies are scheduled to take place Saturday.
0:22 | 10/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tennessee towns bracing for upcoming white nationalist rallies
Security heightened Townsend Tennessee as they brace for white nationalist rally this weekend the Tennessee bureau of investigation says. Its presence will be visible at the quote why the lives matter marches and Shelby villain Murfreesboro. Businesses in both towns have begun boarding up windows in case violence erupts street closures have been announced in barricades are set up in Shelby bell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50771114,"title":"Tennessee towns bracing for upcoming white nationalist rallies","duration":"0:22","description":"The \"White Lives Matter\" rallies are scheduled to take place Saturday.","url":"/US/video/tennessee-towns-bracing-upcoming-white-nationalist-rallies-50771114","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.