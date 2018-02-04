Transcript for Tens of thousands of teachers planning massive rallies and classroom walkouts

Thousands of teachers are protesting today in Kentucky and Oklahoma demanding higher wages in better classroom resources. The protests come on the heels of a 6000 dollar pay hike in Oklahoma but teachers in that state still make well below the national average. And several other states they say students are being short changed without enough funds dedicated to education programs and supplies. This isn't one and S and outs. Point it's a matter seen. We went for our kids. I'm experienced I hold it in a public school missed the extra time heading into wearing can be yeah injured people do need to not act now. And this is all part of a growing rebellion nationwide. Following a protest in West Virginia. That went on for nine days and ended with teachers getting a 5% raise.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.