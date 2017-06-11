Texas church shooting victims range in age from 18 months to 77 years old

The 26 people gunned down in a mass shooting at a rural Texas church Sunday ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old, authorities said this morning.
0:24 | 11/06/17

We don't have all the all because commissioners are obviously their children. Other tech pages yesterday. We've released information that they ages ranged from five to 73. Those with the weapons being treated at the hospital.

