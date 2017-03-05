Texas college locked down due to active shooter

More
Police said there is an active shooter at North Lake College in Irving, Texas.
0:28 | 05/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas college locked down due to active shooter
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47184202,"title":"Texas college locked down due to active shooter","duration":"0:28","description":"Police said there is an active shooter at North Lake College in Irving, Texas.","url":"/US/video/texas-college-locked-due-active-shooter-47184202","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.