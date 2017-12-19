Transcript for Texas cop fired after bodycam footage shows him calling for partner to tase woman

And I. It it. The veteran officer with four with PD lost his job because of this video. Yeah. It's body camera footage taken back in August. According to forward PD officers arrived at an apartment complex after a woman called for help during a domestic dispute. Did you think of. Officers make contact. They separate the woman and another man and a rookie police officer asked for identification. Things close out the woman in the officer's org. That's when you hear officer Kenneth Peters a 22 year veteran tell the woman she's going to jail if she doesn't hand over her ID. Seconds later the officers are trying to put the woman in handcuffs after a short struggle appears orders for the woman to take it. After that the woman is arrested. Chief Joseph FitzGerald says all charges were dropped after seeing the video and pierce. Was fired the Fort Worth police officers association did not give back to us tonight shake them. It was unnecessary uncalled for disturbing but Corey says she did he's on the Fort Worth task force for race and culture. Deploys G Fitzgerald's decision. When a police officers. Tackles from went from that com extreme and an excessive extreme. Whatever bad day you hands stay at home. We don't need to out on the streets which are not protecting ending Euro hurting people at Howard's internally.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.