Texas Cop Orders Teen to Do Push-Ups Over Suspected Pot Smoking

A teen suspected of smoking pot outside a movie theater in Arlington, Texas caught an unusual break from an off-duty cop.
1:14 | 12/30/16

Seeing how we think the police is so bad they're not job it. He decided he wanted to beef nothing we on the properties that a gonna jammed. Is that they make him do. Struggling soon. My want to think twice about smoking. I rather be done and push hasn't gone to jail. It. And. We. Because he could have been like these I'm glad this they're Ginn shot Eddy Cue. Who. Exactly. They've still got a chance to change his life branding get a job may go to college. What Becky opposite. I'm sure shows video tomorrow that he ever decide to disarm this debate is smoking we are probably get thinks life. Thank you.

