Transcript for Texas man builds backyard amusement park for granddaughter

Kids get taken to the amusement park by their grandfathers but for one lucky little girl near Dallas being isn't park. Was brought to her of course she never has to wait in line death of Bradley Blackburn of rescission in Dallas with that story. The rattling of the tracks through. If you listen closely what you here on this ride. His love. Yeah when I was little. Up Polyone in this box could never had no this. Jimmy white meat and amusement park in his backyard a Ferris wheel a carousel and yes a roller coaster Cole built from scrap parts. Paul for his first grandchild Sophia I think the group. At the coaster track is PV seat the supports would in cement. That is cast sorry lit. Previously passed blow it starts from a second floor deck and loops the car locked onto the track. I Kathleen and say don't cave they know rogue elephant bird of gravity fed like up up and did. Jimmy grew up here on the east eighty country acres that have been in his family since the thirties and I also feel lives right next door. You ought to kind of glad we're through dry everyday. Five or seven. China pub false. Jimmy's daughter Morgan is Sophie is mom is this differently Harriman and change it totally indoors as I think she needs and how much she can't. Not that out on Big Apple that's when I started. She had all this stuff. TRE had all this stuff in the backyard. Fourteen. For now the coaster is pop pop power someday he says he'll at a motor but this grant will always have his granddaughters back. They were ready then we. Indicator Bradley Blackburn channeling news. It up look at spreading our grandkids decades of record as we would love to yes get on that right over the and his backyard so cool cool and there's also another grandfather did a similar thing the data about the current senate in and that of the year this guy's got dibs Jesse de.

