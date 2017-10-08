-
Now Playing: Vehicle Dangling From Parking Garage
-
Now Playing: Unarmed Russian Air Force jet flies over Pentagon, Capitol, CIA, White House
-
Now Playing: Woman's purse catches fire at Nevada city council meeting
-
Now Playing: Fireworks set off inside fast-food restaurant
-
Now Playing: 'Australia's strongest man' pulls NYPD vehicles
-
Now Playing: High school football player dies after being injured at practice
-
Now Playing: Head coach surprises college football kicker with full scholarship
-
Now Playing: Man walks on subway tracks in NYC
-
Now Playing: Solar eclipse: Tips for watching safely
-
Now Playing: FBI executes search warrant at Paul Manafort's home
-
Now Playing: 'Tell my family that I love them': Cop survives being shot repeatedly in video
-
Now Playing: Motorcyclist confronts alleged hit-and-run driver
-
Now Playing: Penn State frat brother may have deleted video
-
Now Playing: Top tips for photographing a solar eclipse
-
Now Playing: Train slams into semi-truck, spilling candy everywhere
-
Now Playing: Hiker captures mountain-lion encounter on camera
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods skips Florida DUI hearing, pleads not guilty
-
Now Playing: 7 taxis robbed by man on bicycle, police say
-
Now Playing: Mississippi tattoo parlor attempts to 'erase the hate'
-
Now Playing: Man attempts push-up world record to help homeless veterans