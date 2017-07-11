Transcript for Texas shooting suspect's phone too encrypted to access for now, officials say

On the subject is turned over to us weekly that don't GPS plane plane last night to Quantico they're in the process of looking at phone. Unfortunately at this point in time we are unable to get into that small. So actually highlights and an issue that you've all heard about before. We didn't answer the technology in the phones indeed Perkins. Law enforcement where the rest of the state local of the federal lever. Recently not able to get into these phones. I was on the market describe what phone it is because I don't wanna tell every bad guy out there what for the body. Harass our efforts on trying to find justice here I can assure you that we're working very hard to get into the phone. And that will continue until we find an answer. I don't know how long that's going to be to be quite honest with you could be tomorrow could be a week could be a month we just don't know yet we're gonna keep working on that phone. And the other digital media that we have that we can turn it over to the Rangers.

