-
Now Playing: Trump says he was surprised there are 'so many countries' while in Japan
-
Now Playing: Bicyclist fired from job for flipping off Trump motorcade
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan calls for prayers in wake of Texas tragedy
-
Now Playing: Former DNC chair Donna Brazile discusses allegations about Democratic Party in new book
-
Now Playing: Donna Brazile on passing debate questions to Hillary Clinton's campaign, Democratic funding of Russian research
-
Now Playing: Texas shooting suspect's phone too encrypted to access for now, officials say
-
Now Playing: Donna Brazile on Obama leaving party in debt, what Democrats must do to win in 2020
-
Now Playing: Grandmother to carry daughter's child for 2nd time
-
Now Playing: Preschoolers help pull off precious marriage proposal for their teacher
-
Now Playing: Man caught on camera crawling through airport luggage carousel
-
Now Playing: Meet the inspirational cancer patients and survivors who are rowing toward recovery
-
Now Playing: Parents say their son developed an eating disorder after being bullied
-
Now Playing: DWI suspect drives into lake to avoid police
-
Now Playing: Weinstein allegedly used ex-spies to silence accusers
-
Now Playing: Senator's reported feud with neighbor may have sparked alleged assault
-
Now Playing: All eyes on high-stakes governor race in Virginia
-
Now Playing: Air Force error allowed Texas church shooter to buy guns
-
Now Playing: Survivors describe Texas church massacre
-
Now Playing: Man who chased church shooting suspect speaks out
-
Now Playing: Local neighbor confronts Sutherland Springs gunman