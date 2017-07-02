Transcript for Texas Woman Accidentally Shot in the Face by Her Dad Tries to Save His Life

It's been three weeks since Britney Howard was shot in the face and it was a tragic accident but it was still an accident of birth mother is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly web minimum manly number. Pretty Howard has had three surgeries cents. I don't happen when Britney says her father was threatening suicide. She wrestle the gun from him the gun went off. And she was shocked she now has a metal plate in her forehead. She's grateful she was there to save his life. She said it was purely an accident and he should not be charged with a crime. I did save my dad's life and you know he is grateful to meet. And I'm grateful that my dad is still here you know even though he's gone through what he's going through he's still here and at the end of it when everything is all said and done he will be available to either get out. And after all this is done he still has his grandchildren and me. Britney once the DA to drop the charges against her father she has set up a go fund me site to help with medical expenses. Marla Carter thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.