Thieves smash glass cases to get away with $2M of jewelry

More
The two men were caught on surveillance video robbing a jewelry store in Sugar Land, Texas.
0:48 | 01/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thieves smash glass cases to get away with $2M of jewelry
I. Okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52448538,"title":"Thieves smash glass cases to get away with $2M of jewelry","duration":"0:48","description":"The two men were caught on surveillance video robbing a jewelry store in Sugar Land, Texas.","url":"/US/video/thieves-smash-glass-cases-2m-jewelry-52448538","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.