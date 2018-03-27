Transcript for Thousands attend funeral for NYC firefighter

Upper sash a bully is lying Fifth Avenue leading to Saint Patrick's Cathedral firefighters here. To say goodbye instantly at one of their own. Michael Davidson died early Friday after being overcome by smoke at a Harlem fire Thursday night. The father of four at fifteen year veteran led the way into that fire in the cellar. We had to be carried out today he was carried into the cathedral for ever zero. Which is why so many people came to pay their respects G. Jesus came to save us from everlasting flames. Michael to rescue us from earthly ones. Michael. Made this city great through his actions every day people like that you can global. John did. Everybody who looked to. Yeah all. Always feel yeah that's plug on its. Yeah. And this father and son live by engine company 69 and new lieutenant Davidson yeah. And yeah.

