Thanks for joining ABC news I'm Ron Claiborne at ABC news headquarters in New York this afternoon funeral services were held. For the late Billy Graham be abandoned downed evangelical leader for more than sixty years in this country the man. Known as the pastor to presidents often called America's pastor about. 2000 invited guests at the service there in Charlotte, North Carolina. Near where Billy Graham was born back in 1918. Inside that during those ceremonies and our own. Steve Olson Sami from ABC news who is there during the service a state that give us a scene setter what was it like during this service today. It was a beautiful service it was a chilly chilly morning I I knew it definitely needed this road. The angels of course came to claim one of their own. Other family members we're here of course so was the president of the United States the First Lady vice president. The vice president's wife along with other dignitaries. The secretary of health and human service this was here Sarah Palin was here. There were a number of people who came to do. Be here for this moment. And it is fitting that right now I'm standing inside a tax. Which is the the same sort of structure that that this family and Billy Graham build. To hold his revivals. I'm gonna pan over just a move it over here you can still see their family members who are here. Talking to many of the people that is the daughter. Reverend Billy Graham to the right here she spoke. All of the children spoke. At this particular at the ceremony today he's going to be buried across the street from here. Next to his library. In a small. All little plot. That where his wife was buried in 2007 and he's. He's technically be buried in a pine box the simple pine box that was built by prisoners I'm told. This entire. Area now is. Filled with people of course who came to remember him and came to celebrate his life. They called this a celebration. And not something sad and depressing and awful they wanted to celebrate his life and and as a religious figure. They believe that he has gone to meet his god and that. This day was ordained in that. His what if it's one of his daughters actually said that you know she's. She she went and looked up. What the day what was happening on on the day that her father died and she said that it was a special. Ceremony that Jewish people a special ceremony that something very important Jewish faith can remember all right now. But it is a very powerful ceremony very moving ceremony. There were beautiful singers and and and beautiful words given to this. And I grew victim Billy Graham had said. I am not afraid to died that I'm looking forward to meeting god also reading that he was intimately involved in the planning. Over a number of years of this general with the intent that it. Reflected reinforced beat a gospel message that he'd been preaching for sixty years now. Did that was something we heard over and over today this idea that through his death more people were going to. Two to partake in this gospel and something that. All of his children said today his son who spoke today. But for read. The most moving part on the ceremony. Was when his daughter Ruth. I believe it was Ruth spoke. And she she talked about a momentum players for you right here she talk about a moment. A crisis. Between her and her family's. After she had gotten a divorce and and married a man who her family didn't approve then she talked about. Bob it be difficult to beat. The daughter outside to pump up stuck with such a prominent religious figure we're gonna put him through right now. I married a man this man on New Year's Eve. And within 24 hours a night made a terrible mistake. After five weeks I fled. I was afraid of him. What was and you do. I wanted to go talk to my mother and my father. It is to take our. Questions swirled in my mind. Conceded daddy. What significant mother. Significantly children had been such a failure. Over the gonna say to me you. We retired a fool with you. We told you not to do it you've embarrassed us. And let me tell you you women will understand you don't want to embarrass your father you really don't want pierce Billy Graham. And many you know that we live on the side of a mountain. There's a way around myself up the mountain surrounded the last and in my father's driveway. My father was standing there waiting for me. As they got a new car. He wrecked his arms around and he said welcome home. There was no shame there's no blame there's no condemnation just unconditional love. And you know my father was not to hide but he showed me what it was like that day. That was so powerful story hit I hit me right here when I heard that. You know one of the things that her brother said that it was that the same Billy Graham that peoples on public was the same person they sought their home. He was the same man and in in in all places to them and he was a father. And that story I think anybody no matter your. No matter your faith. You can understand that you can understand that for this family what a significant. Loss this is at the same time that they celebrate his life. You know Steve Steve I grew up in Los Angeles. A bit older than you I remembered I Billy Graham speaking at the coliseum. When I was a kid a 100000 people turning up but there's really a generation of Americans. Who probably ready to be familiar with his name and certainly not understand. The significance and importance of his life as a historical figure her religious figure in this country tackled a bit about. What made him such a historic figure as such a great America. Well he of course. As many of us know we're a little bit older. Was a counselor to presidents. He was. A specific counseled to Bill Clinton. During these sexual. Sexual the scandal and an event that Bill Clinton had. He was counselor to Nixon. Which was and a source of great criticism. For him he he has counseled presidents. Throughout his life. And he's in Queens. There's. An episode that some young people might recognize that the clown that's on Netflix where. You see him with Queen Elizabeth that really happen. He counseled Queen Elizabeth she went to hear him. Hear him speak you can preach. And that that was a very significant role in frankly there's been no one to replace him in that role. And I think that that's that's one of his most enduring legacies. And I think that you know there. There certainly. A large number of Americans who aren't familiar with him because when they were born a growing up he was in. Advanced stage but you know he he counseled. Many many presidents during their time of need and that was a significant significant thing to do. And also I had read ahead conversation coming up. The advisors the right word with the Dr. Martin Luther King in the early days of these civil rights moment kind of behind the scenes giving his advice on what. On how to proceed with the with the movement there but this would pick up on your point earlier. They have been some criticism that. Or are. There have been some criticisms. There are there are many people it. He in in them movement. Who acknowledged that he was supported with king but also point out that he did march with Dr. Martin Luther King. That win Martin Luther King was in jail in the Carolinas or in Alabama that. Billy Graham was in his vocal some would have wished he would have been. But Billy Graham was eight non confrontational figure and that's one of the reasons why many people loved him. That wasn't his style that wasn't. What he did. And there are some people who have been entering criticism. Part of his work because of that. And others to celebrate. The tone that he sent it set in his ministry. He was also heard on the recording talking President Nixon making remarks that we don't want occasion which some people interpreted as anti some medical which. Kind with which he apologized. That's true. And you know you haven't heard. Too much talk about that of course you know it in these past few weeks but. If he wasn't a perfect man he was a sinner like. So many others and a center news. Picks expected in and bad for the mercy and forgiveness of god. And I think that that that that's the life that he led and it's it's what he preached it's it's it's what he celebrated with its God's forgiveness and that included him. Ritchie violated before we wrap up here what do you what do you think we'll be here's Billy Graham's. Enduring. Legacy in this country and around the world. I think his injury legacy. Is. Bringing christianity to the masses. You know these revivals had thousands and thousands of people. You know he was he was the mega church before the mega church. Except his church is mega church was an attack. I think that that. For me that's what I think most is bringing the gospel. To the people and not just the president's. And he will be laid to rest later today alongside. His wife his longtime wife won't quite Ruth. Some people calling today's services his final. Crusade to Steve Olson Sami thanks for joining us. I giving us that report from the scene there in Charlotte, North Carolina. And thank you for joining us on ABC. With all the coverage Billy Graham's funeral stay tuned tonight to world news with David Muir what more on this and all the other top stories. Of the day thanks for joining us.

