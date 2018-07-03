What is thundersnow?

More
Thundersnow is a rare winter storm event that occurs when thunder and lightning happen during a snowstorm.
0:43 | 03/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is thundersnow?
Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53591210,"title":"What is thundersnow?","duration":"0:43","description":"Thundersnow is a rare winter storm event that occurs when thunder and lightning happen during a snowstorm.","url":"/US/video/thundersnow--53591210","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.