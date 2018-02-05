Tiger cub found stuffed in gym bag at US-Mexico border

A tiger is recovering at a Texas zoo after three people allegedly attempted to smuggle the cub, stuffed in a gym bag, across the U.S.-Mexico border.
0:27 | 05/02/18

What tiger cub is in safe hands this morning after being found in a duffel bag. As three people tried to smuggle it into the United States from Mexico. Border Patrol agents saw three people trying to cross the border into Texas earlier this week. They say the suspects ran back into Mexico but dropped the black duffel bag were carrying inside police found this male tiger cubs about four months old. It's now being cared for at a zoo in texts. And if yes it's me.

