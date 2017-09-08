Transcript for Tiger Woods skips Florida DUI hearing, pleads not guilty

A not guilty plea from Tiger Woods on DUY charges today woods did not appear in court. His attorney submitted his plea in Florida the golf star was found asleep in his car back in May. Ali did not have alcohol in his system woods told officers he had taken painkillers for an injury and insomnia medication. What's could be eligible for a first time DUI offender programs. There has not been a dealer on the at this point it's time report being entered into the divergent. Com and it was anything that's pointed. This is a case where it did not involve him. So. Obviously qualified even if it did involve alcohol because he would have eight. He qualify for the the problem involves. Community service. For everyone. And so that would be the same condition for him as well in the instance. You involves. Sunday. I can actually give you want parameters of the program because they're there they're. Numerous. I can say that while one of manners is. That he completes. Victim impact that he completes. These concerns. So there and member of the incident have to do. He was not treated differently than anybody else. This is. Anyone else in the same position as him will be offered the same exact thing. There's no priority black history that you be offered anyone else in his position with an office he needs that opportunity content through proper.

