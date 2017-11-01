Now Playing: Timelapse Shows Construction of NASA's Giant Rocket Test Stand

Now Playing: River Overflow Causes Extreme Flooding in California

Now Playing: California Family Trapped By Landslide at Their Front Door

Now Playing: Vigil Held for Slain Orlando Officer

Now Playing: Winter Storms Force Thousands to Evacuate

Now Playing: President Obama Delivers Emotional Farewell Address

Now Playing: Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Now Playing: Superhero Mom Saves Daughter's Life

Now Playing: Index: Man Identified In Oklahoma City Kidnapping Scare

Now Playing: Charleston Victim's Brother Calls Dylann Roof's Sentence a 'Hollow Victory'

Now Playing: Former Sen. Al D'Amato Kicked Off JetBlue Flight After Seat Disagreement

Now Playing: Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Gabrielle Union Shares a Throwback Photo and Erin Andrews Opens Up About Her Engagement

Now Playing: Cat Rescued From Raging Floodwaters in Sacramento

Now Playing: Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Now Playing: Video Ignites Debate Over People Touching Sea Lions in California

Now Playing: Mom's Rescue of Choking Toddler Daughter Caught on Video

Now Playing: Kind Stranger Returns Girl's Lost Backpack After Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Now Playing: Frozen Waterfalls Present Unknown Winter Danger