-
Now Playing: Trump Says He May Send in 'the Feds' to Chicago
-
Now Playing: Feds Release Report on Chicago Police Abuse
-
Now Playing: Timelapse video shows how Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day
-
Now Playing: 60 million Americans in the path of expected nor'easter
-
Now Playing: Suspect caught on camera allegedly attempting to abduct a young girl
-
Now Playing: Maryland police officer saves family from fire
-
Now Playing: Texas couple charged with hiring a hitman to kill their exes
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after scaling White House fence
-
Now Playing: A look at the major artic blast set to hit early next week
-
Now Playing: Recharging hoverboard blamed in deadly house fire in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Many states issue road safety warnings in preparation for Spring Break
-
Now Playing: California woman rescued after her car crashes into a train
-
Now Playing: Pilot donates kidney to ailing crew member
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old writes note to thief who robbed family home
-
Now Playing: President Trump commends US Secret Service for its handling of White House intruder
-
Now Playing: 2 crew members escape fiery train derailment
-
Now Playing: House Intelligence Committee requests evidence for President Trump's claim that Obama wiretapped him
-
Now Playing: Judge denies "stand your ground" defense in Florida movie-theater shooting
-
Now Playing: School bus catches fire outside Las Vegas high school
-
Now Playing: Ten years later, former FBI agent Robert Levinson still missing in Iran