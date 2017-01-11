Transcript for Timeline of the NYC truck attack

The timeline as we have a now starts at 206 PM. At which point the suspect. Rents a large vehicle from The Home Depot located in Passaic, New Jersey. According a license plate readers on the George Washington Bridge. He exits the bridge into New York City. Southbound on the west side highway at 2:43 PM. At 304. They Port Authority camera on top of an air vent outside the Holland Tunnel. Shows the vehicle entering the bike lane and traveling at a high rate of speed southbound. At West Street and how Austin street. At this point according to witnesses video and investigation. He appears to target bicycle riders and pedestrians. Within the southbound bike lane traveling at a high rate of speed. That ends when he collides with the school bus from injuring a number of additional people. And at 308 PM we get more than a dozen 911 calls reporting people down. The school bus accident and a man with a gun in the street. 21 precinct police officers who were out on another call or alerted by civilians. About the activity going on outside. They leave that location they're joined by a third officer. They observe a man who appears to be waving a gun and yelling come at the scene of the accident. And they observe people down on the scene. One of those officers Brian Nash. Takes action and viruses. Service weapon bringing the attack to an end. As the injures. As the injured were being removed some by fire department and EMS personnel. And being triage at the scene. They perimeter was set up around that truck. And the NYPD bomb squad was called in to clear that vehicle. For any suspicious devices. The suspect is identified as safe for Los say prop 29 year old legal permanent president of the United States. Who came into the country from Uzbekistan in march of 2010. Overnight. Based on the investigation. There have been a number of search warrants executed. And there may be more witnesses interviewed them associates tracked down. And and other activity we've been able to piece together. A number of facts. Recovered in and around the vehicle were multiple knives. To two imitation pistols one a paint ball gun the other a cross been pellet gun. As you know there eight dead and twelve injured. We have a lot to go through. The detective bureau in particular. Musing hundreds of detectives has been. Going up and down the west side highway and both sides of the street meticulously. Trying to pick up every piece of video from every security camera every traffic camera I'm every bank camera any thing that will. Help us put together this time line and have the imagery to go with it. So we can reconstruct as much of this is possible. We'll also be reviewing the license plate reader data not just our own but from the surrounding area to help reconstruct the suspects movement. Over the preceding days. As well as interviews with associates. Suspect was transported to Bellevue hospital. We are awaiting to hear an update on his condition today obviously he is in custody. And under arrest. Based on the investigation overnight. It appears the mr. say pop have been planning this for a number of weeks. He did this in the name a vice sis com and along with the other items. Recovered at the scene. Was dumped some notes that further indicate that. He appears to have followed hum almost exactly two AT. The instructions that ice is has put out and its social media channels before. With instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack.

