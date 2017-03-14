Transcript for Tips for snow-covered rooftops

And one of the concern for folks. Is roof collapses that's what firefighters are saying it that drifts caused by the blizzard are creating tremendous amount of pressure on rooftops. Most roofs are built to withstand twenties the thirty pounds per square foot. But current. Is swallowing some of those snowflakes coming in right now but what happens is it builds up in drifts in it and mass. Over that 35. Pound threshold and that's when it gets really bad also. Lot of the snows gonna melt an ice is about 57 pounds per square foot to back can be dangerous. So what things that we demonstrated this morning is. How to get the snow off of the rooftops so what you don't want to do is climb on the roof and use a shovel that is a bad idea. Ditch the shovel what we dead. Because we're very great appeared ABC news that we take our time is we created our snow already I can buy if somebody like this in his store. Or if you're clever and you have in the Geiger producer like Carlos Boettcher and cameraman Gary we'll make you want. At have a pool ball at a rate op tour gonna do don't try this at home and published shouldn't try this in the middle the storm but. British show you what you should do to try to get some of the stealth. Awful your roof you climb up on the latter you don't want the latter to be too close to the building for a couple reasons which I'll demonstrate. And basically you want to just. You know push this though office musty and try to reduce. Some of that pressure now the concern is that if you get to close the wall you're not some things loose. We get bank and ahead the firefighters here. Morris Township who have been fantastic at the academy here. I basically suggested that people not do that at least until the snow is over because there are a number of perils of being. On a ladder try to get stuff off a roof so you do you wanna try to call professionals if you can PO has been a money just do what of these things.

