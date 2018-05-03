Toddler girl killed by falling mirror at shoe store, family says

More
The family of Ifrah Siddique brought the 2-year-old to a Payless shoe store in Georgia on Friday night.
1:16 | 03/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toddler girl killed by falling mirror at shoe store, family says
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53532878,"title":"Toddler girl killed by falling mirror at shoe store, family says","duration":"1:16","description":"The family of Ifrah Siddique brought the 2-year-old to a Payless shoe store in Georgia on Friday night.","url":"/US/video/toddler-girl-killed-falling-mirror-shoe-store-family-53532878","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.