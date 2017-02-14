Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police

An adult male, who police say was the target, was also killed in the shooting.
02/14/17

Comments
Transcript for Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
Killed today in an ambush style triple shooting. We're literally walked up to a car this afternoon on the city's west side and opened fire police say 26 year old man who was also killed was a known gang member. And the shooter is likely target a woman suffered minor injuries so far no arrests last year. 762. People were murdered in Chicago the highest number of killings there since 1997.

