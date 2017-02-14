Transcript for Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police

Killed today in an ambush style triple shooting. We're literally walked up to a car this afternoon on the city's west side and opened fire police say 26 year old man who was also killed was a known gang member. And the shooter is likely target a woman suffered minor injuries so far no arrests last year. 762. People were murdered in Chicago the highest number of killings there since 1997.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.