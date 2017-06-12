Transcript for 2 toddlers hospitalized after ingesting opioids

Two toddlers are recovering tonight they had to be rushed to the hospital after overdosing on drugs that they found there has been one arrest tonight. Eyewitness News reporter Josh editor is live outside saint barn of a hospital in the Bronx. Josh center it is hard to believe but here in part of his doctors over the weekend just a few hours apart from each other for. Forced to use the anti narcotic drug darkness saved the lives of not one but two toddlers in not one but do. Equally horrifying incidents in the first investigators say twenty year old. Edgardo Rodriguez no candidate for father of the year is committed to getting high in the bed he was sharing with his two children. It won approval one year old girl somehow ingested dad's heroin. Happened over the weekend at an apartment. In the Fordham section of the Bronx according to the criminal complaint Rodriguez admitted. The killing some of his drugs on the bed and making a mass before passing out what's worse at around 5 in the morning he was awakened. By one of his kids crying but then quote. Just rolled over and went back to sleep. It wasn't until three hours later the child's grandmother noticed the baby was having trouble breathing. And the took the talent of an urgent care facility which then called 911 but that Rodriguez has been charged with reckless endangerment. Endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance the child. Now on the icu it mocked at York hospital and that was just one of the cases in the other two parents were walking with their three year old. But yeah middle of the night Sunday near their home in the Belmont section when they claim the child picked up a back up the sidewalk and put it in her mouth. The roundup also being parents question failures in parliament's doctors again administered dark and no charges in that case the police and ACS are investigating two very disturbing cases both of them under investigation but police say both children. Will survive. Rely on the Belmont section of the Bronx Josh I think a channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.