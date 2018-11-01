Transcript for Tonya Harding on getting back on the ice and life today: Part 11

( ) How do you feel when you're on the ice? Well, wonderful as long as I'm not on my butt, because I have taken a few hard falls and stuff and then I call my chiropractor and go, uh, I need to see Ya. I mean, this is my sanctuary and I don't have anything to escape from any more, but I just love it so much so, that's why I'm here. She comes and she skates three days a week. She's 47 years old. She's still a powerhouse. She's doing huge doubles, and she can still spin, and, you know, we're working on a little program for her, just so that it's something she can come in and practice. She still loves to skate, that was something that really was in her blood. I want to get back and do the things that I loved to do which were my triples and I know I could do them. Why do you want to do it again? Why do you want to do the triples again? Because I can. People say, oh, there's no way you can do that. Well, you know what, I can do this. I see a much softer, more positive side of Tonya than I've ever seen. She's a different person than she was back then. Now she's happily married. She has a son that she loves dearly. I've been with my husband for seven years, with my husband and my son, I get my second chance in life to be loved and be happy. Your mom's never met your son? Nuh-uh. I don't want her anywhere near me. I don't want her anywhere near my son. She wants forgiveness. She wants to see me. She wants to make amends. She wants to meet and be part of the family. Hell N I'm a mom. I have to protect my family now. I don't look back anymore unless I'm forced to, I'm very blessed because my whole life, I would not change anything. Not one thing? Well, I mean, one thing. But from my point of view, I wouldn't change anything because I wouldn't be where I am today. The only thing you can do is take one step forward every single day into your future, and do the best you can. When people hear the name Tonya Harding, what do you want them to think, feel? Oh, I don't know. That's that girl that did the triple Axel. Good girl! Lost in all this is the fact that she's a great athlete. No one can ever take that away from her. I don't think that there is anything sadder than talent squandered. There was a pure human being in there with tremendous potential. I mean, she's a cautionary tale, isn't she? I've been nothing, and I've been nothing several times. I've been through hell and back, and I can go there many times, and I'll always make it back.

