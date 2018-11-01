Transcript for Tonya Harding is banned from U.S. Figure Skating Association: Part 8

Despite her disappointing finish in Norway, Tonya Harding was greeted by a small diehard -- group of diehard fans. I'm glad to be home. As Tonya arrives back from the olympics, she still has some legal issues to deal with. New evidence implicating her in the attack on Nancy Kerrigan has federal authorities reconsidering their earlier decision not to prosecute the case. Can you say what the next step will be? World championships. But you're not expecting sort of the FBI to be meeting your plane? No, I don't think so. She comes home, and obviously her attorneys are saying, "Okay, it's real world time. What are we going to do to keep you out of prison?" What was life like when you came back from lillehammer? I don't remember a lot. I remember being in court. I remember losing everything. The evidence that really is difficult for Tonya Harding to explain is the most random piece of all. You have a restaurant owner who's back in the dump behind her restaurant. I came out to empty the trash and when I opened the dumpster, I found some bags that weren't ours. Because it's illegal to dump your trash in somebody's dumpster so I started going through the bag. Lo and behold, she realizes, "Wait a second. This is related to Tonya Harding and Jeff Gillooly." I found some things with Jeff Gillooly's name on it. I found a skater's associations check receipt that was obviously to Tonya Harding. Some doodlings and things some skating arena names that were listed on an envelope. On the envelope are the handwritten words "Tony Kent arena," the arena where Nancy Kerrigan practiced. The FBI now believes handwritten notes on at least one scrap of paper found in a restaurant dumpster were written by Ms. Harding. She knew somebody who was somehow associated with Kerrigan and she had called her to find out where Kerrigan practiced. And then she had written down the number and the name -- on an envelope. So that note that they found in the dumpster? My writing was on a piece of paper. Did not write -- -- The rink or where she was skating. Correct. I did not write that -- nobody wanted to ever believe me. The idea that she wasn't a willing and able participant in this conspiracy is simply nonsense. I think the idea was from Gillooly, and she green-lighted it. Tonya Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, has been sentenced to two years in prison. The judge called him the moving force behind the assault. The other three men involved in the plot were all sentenced to 18 months in prison. There are a lot of people who thought, with those four guys going to prison, how is she going to avoid spending some time in jail? A dramac deal comes out of a late afternoon court hearing today. I can only surmise that Tonya and her attorneys felt that this was the one and only way to keep her out of prison was to take that deal. I would just like to say I'm really sorry that I interfered. What specifically legally did you admit to? Hindering the prosecution. Hindering the prosecution was basically an admission that she had conspired to cover up the crime after it occurred. The case against her, while good, was not as good as it was against the other members of the conspiracy. Tonya Harding gets three years' probation, a $100,000 fine, and 500 hours of community service. But one punishment that probably hurt the most. What does today's plea bargain mean for Tonya's skating future? One condition of Tonya's guilty plea is that she resigns from the United States figure skating association. The United States figure skating association stripped Tonya of her championship titles and then banned her for life from skating. That ban was her own prison sentence in terms of being able to make a living. You didn't go to jail, but what the hell are you going to do? She had devoted her entire life to skating. She dropped out of high school her sophomore year in order to be able to continue to skate. What kind of work or occupations have you followed in the past? I know that you skate. Is there anything else that you've done? I've worked at sears. She is now left with no real other skills, and a big giant target on her back, and where does she go from there? What would have been justice, do you think? I don't know. I have no idea. All I wanted to do was skate.

