What Tonya Harding thought of the portrayal of her life in 'I, Tonya': Part 10

The movie "I, Tonya" very much brings Tonya Harding back into the limelight. Hello, Tonya. And it's getting a lot of Oscar attention, too. Margot Robbie is seen as a likely best actress nominee. For her performance. I mean, come on. What was it like being on the red carpet for the premiere with Tonya herself? It was wild. The movie ended and everyone gave her a standing ovation. And it's, like, just people haven't been that nice to her in so long. I think that really meant a lot to her. It was never about altering people's perception of her or saying like, oh, she's a victim. Or she's a hero. It was just about showing her as a human. The haters always say Tonya tell the truth. Tonya, how do you feel -- There's no such thing as truth. Everyone has their own truth. What's it like watching Margot Robbie playing you? I felt so sorry for her that she had to actually play me, you know, to try to go through what I went through? Jeff was my first date ever. And my mom came. Allison Janney plays Tonya Harding's mother. She is eccentric. She is strange. She has a bird on her shoulder. Stop that. And she is relentlessly abusive to her daughter. Poor You. I didn't stay home making apple brown Betties. No, I made you a champion. Knowing you'd hate me for it. That's the sacrifice a mother makes. Oh, my god. Yes. She was fabulous. You're a monster. I was laughing hysterically and going, "Is that my mother? Wait." It was so uncanning, the likeness, the way she portrayed it. I almost wanted to cry because I felt so bad that she had experienced that kind of mother. Have you thought about what she will think of this performance? Oh she'll -- oh god, she'll probably -- she will probably say none of that happened. I don't give a About the movie. You -- I don't care about how it portrays me. I could care less about that movie than I do the dirt outside. Tonya in her interview and Tonya in her movie, delineate acts of cruelty and abuse by Tonya's mother. In real life, Tonya's mother says that that abuse never took place. When I was young, I remember she dragged me into the bathroom and beat me with a hairbrush, literally. One time, I spanked her once with a hair brush at a competition. I don't think that there was more than one day a week, sometimes, that I didn't get beaten. She wouldn't know what a beating was. I didn't abuse any of my children. Spanked? Yes, spanked. Absolutely, positively you got to show them right from wrong. Tonya claimed you threw a steak knife at her once, is that true? Oh, god. I was about ten feet from her. No! Why would I throw a steak knife at anybody. She's lied so much she doesn't know what isn't a lie anymore. She admits she may have hit you with the hairbrush. Once. Once. Oh, wow. But she says the abuse you describe never actually occurred. What -- Really? What is your response to that? Take a lie detector. Prove it, 'cause I will. We're gonna to come up with more money. Do I have stupid written across my head. Tonya Harding's mother is not the only one who is challenging much of what Harding says happened and what's depicted in "I, Tonya." Jeff Gillooly told ABC news, "Tonya's said so many thing and lied so much, it's not even worth trying to respond to them." Where do you think the truth lies in this movie? Somewhere in the middle there lies the truth. There'll be some who'll say she did it, that she's guilty. And others who will say, "I'm not so sure." I remember at first, I was trying to piece it all together. And I'm like, okay, okay. And the FBI found that, and then, you know, I was trying to piece it together and figure out who, what is, what actually happened. What the truth is. What the truth is. And then it stopped being important about halfway through my prep. I was like, it's actually not even that interesting. What's really fascinating me are these characters and why they're telling themselves that that's the way it happened. The big question around Tonya Harding has always been, what did she know and when did she know it? I had no prior knowledge of the planned assault on Nancy Kerrigan. You never said to Jeff, "Let's do this?" No, no. He never asked for your permission? No. And you were never part of the planning? No. I did, however, overhear them talking about stuff where -- "Well, maybe we should take somebody out so we can make sure she gets on the team." And I remember telling them -- I go, "What the hell are you talking about? I can skate." So you heard them talking about doing something to someone before the attack on Nancy, but nothing specific? This was, like, a month or two months before. But they were talking about skating and saying, "Well, maybe somebody should be taken out so then, you know, she can make it." Taken out? So then, when you heard about the attack on Nancy, did that pop back into your head? No. "I heard them talking a month ago." It popped into my head two or three days after we got back. Unbelievable. I can't believe that she said that. Wow, what -- what a damming comment that is. And for her to say she knew they were attacking someone, that is huge. Clearly, none of us know exactly what happened. But I think we just have to open our minds and understand that there's always more to the story than we think we know.

