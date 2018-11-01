-
Now Playing: Preview 'Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story'
-
Now Playing: 'Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story' airs Thursday at 9p/8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: What do you remember about the former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding?
-
Now Playing: Tonya Harding's mother: 'I would have coffee and sometimes I would put brandy flavoring in it'
-
Now Playing: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations are 'not accurate'
-
Now Playing: #ThisIsGMA: Meet the people who put together 'GMA' each day
-
Now Playing: Prince William jokes that Harry still hasn't asked him to be his best man: 'It could be a sensitive issue'
-
Now Playing: Molly Shannon says cast of 'Divorce' constantly has fun on set between takes
-
Now Playing: Tonya Harding on getting back on the ice and what her life is like today
-
Now Playing: Eric Clapton reveals he is going deaf
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel slams Trump's attack on nation's 'sham' libel laws
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Good Morning America'
-
Now Playing: Tonya Harding on ice skating and life today
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein slapped by restaurant patron
-
Now Playing: Exclusive 1st look at Taylor Swift's new video 'End Game' with Future and Ed Sheeran
-
Now Playing: Ricky Martin marries artist Jwan Yosef
-
Now Playing: Michael Douglas denies any potential allegations of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: H&M under fire for over racially insensitive image
-
Now Playing: Actress Margot Robbie reveals her new career direction
-
Now Playing: Florida man describes being attacked by bear