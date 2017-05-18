Tornado touches down in rural Oklahoma

No damage was reported after a pair of tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down Thursday in western Oklahoma.
0:45 | 05/18/17

Comments
Transcript for Tornado touches down in rural Oklahoma

