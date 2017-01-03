Tornado touches down in South Ottawa, Illinois

Tornadoes touched down in the Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday, killing at least two people, including one in Ottawa, Illinois, where authorities say a tornado victim was killed by an uprooted tree.
1:17 | 03/01/17

Transcript for Tornado touches down in South Ottawa, Illinois
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

