Transcript for How tornadoes form

When it comes to tornadoes you seem that you've seen what they can do but do you really know how backed. Warmth. Let's start in the Jack three. The jet stream is up. Moving tunnel of air about why five to 35000. Feet up here in the atmosphere it's the same tightly flying commercial airplanes. The jet zooms over the Rocky Mountains full of cold air moving at more than 150 and up to 275. Miles per hour. Rushing over the plains. Meanwhile down there. Warm moist air is eating off the Gulf of Mexico crawling at a slower speeds closer to the surface cell that's cold dry and fast up here. Warm moist and slow down there. That difference in wind speed and direction with height it's called when she. Wind shear then can force a work tune to start rolling in the atmosphere and now all you need is a powerful storm Karen across the land of acting vertical. And make a tornado. Running Shelley. To make storm you have rising air that condensation releasing heat the heat providing energy that drives what we call up traps. There's this cold dry air sinking down on the outside of the storm it's called the beer went down trapped or RFD. And that force is a big temperature difference between the storm and the outside environment. Sell the whole thing itself as rotating but remember that horizontal well. We'll now be up that can actually turn that horizontal tube on its side. He had a rotating column of there or as we know a tornado.

