Transcript for Tornadoes and hail threaten multiple states in the Great Plains

Of course the other big stories of the day involved whether these scary look and tornadoes take a look at the pictures here out in the plains eighteen last night. Over three states a lot of damage in Iowa that's where our geo B has is he's in wonderful wall not Iowa GO. The skies still look a little bit troubled this morning there. Oh yeah dove in the morning listen this rain is starting to come down here often on often on but. If that threat is not over that severe weather threat is not over I want to show you what happened here overnight because. We're on a farm right now here in Waldman and just take a look at this means that. The farm equipment said here this sort facility and you just see that this wall is just gone you've got the roof. That's just collapse and I want to turn over this way because it's over their. That's a house over there we were looking at better we're wondering well. Is there anyone inside that house was there anyone inside that house there sure was let's bring in Arcadia over here she was inside that house gave it over hero quirk. The Hewlett inside that house. Again after week we've been making friends are mourning on so Katie you were inside their husband. You've got your four kids two and in so what was going on inside that house. We heard there rains are we are watching TV basically and it picked up really fast is basically sound like it's in honey and hit the houses started shaken so he ran out look through the windows Steve we gets who has gone on and couldn't see anything and agencies. Twenty feet away. In this as the family's farm says that you are looking out here you were looking at the show that you couldn't see anything. How far did you say that you can see this the preserving your house now now and acted my car park actually right next than like it. And you what was going through your mind of that moment because you he said that the water just kept pelting the house and he said which shake it yes. Applicants must have been African Naylor they're actually ran around freak out panic in. But thankfully everyone Luka yet everyone's okay and now you you wolf we'll actually right after the storm you walked out of that house. And you came over here and when you so this would thing. Yeah from air radio and there's other man time we have an air earned their rough on this. It's way past that part down. Because it's so close to your house that is. I mean that's why wouldn't we saw that and we saw that also there were purchasing my gosh that person whoever was inside that house and really look. Yeah because you just never know what the storm like this you don't know what's gonna happen you know we're that wind. You know bit ago exactly exactly. Partners that are completely flipped over there's still barrel there are out there flipped over. Well and and we're seeing debris that's one of the things we're seeing debris all over this place. Katie thank you so much we're glad you're safe we also want to bring in Jason hear from emergency management and chasing. You know just spoke with the National Weather Service because you're trying to determine whether this was a tornado whether these were straight line winds what do they think. Currently that I data they've reviewed and said there think and it's straight line when the but they're coming out here right correct National Weather Service is currently on their way with an assessment team. And when you came out here and use all these different because we've been going around this whole neighborhood this is not the only structure that's damaged. We just went to another one where the roof is just completely torn off. What would you look at this damage what what do you think it has an official. I'm I'm glad people heed our warnings that are partners and media put out and you know we're glad everybody's safe. And I'm. If it actually last night and we got out here in whether was actually tapering down and we Ruble to make sure everybody was okay. No injuries no enters the you know no injuries that we know and so far it's been help building damage that we've had reported. Our. Jason and Katie thank you so much for joining us what we're glad you're safe we're glad everyone's OK but yeah you just gotta keep watching this because now. That's form threatened so is that he fixed income debt and if we get bigger and bigger today thirty million Americans are potentially in the path of this storm that we're going to be seeing later today. So so hopefully there will be no injuries. But people just need to be watching the monitor that local news monitor the radio if you lose power of the because he got to take these vary your grocers. And art good reminders GO this is the spring storm season indeed thanks so much for. Readiness get an up close look at were very thankful that there were no more injuries there's you say Cuban it is not Mormon Iowa thanks GO.

