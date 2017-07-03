Tornadoes slam Midwest, leaving behind a trail of destruction

The Midwest was slammed with 29 reported tornadoes Monday, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, leaving behind a trail of damaged homes and displaced and injured residents.
1:27 | 03/07/17

