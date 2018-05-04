Tour bus headed to Masters overturns, driver charged with DUI More The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on an interstate in Columbia County, Georgia, as the bus was en route to the golf tournament in nearby Augusta. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Tour bus headed to Masters overturns, driver charged with DUI Or. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Escondido joins Trump lawsuit against California sanctuary laws

Now Playing: Tour bus headed to Masters overturns, driver charged with DUI

Now Playing: This figure skating program is one of few exclusively for girls of color in the US

Now Playing: Collapse of massive crane sends workers scrambling for their lives

Now Playing: NFL star hailed as 'hero' for flagging school-shooting threat

Now Playing: Boyfriend's brother found responsible for woman's death

Now Playing: Fertility doctor secretly used his own sperm to help them conceive, family says

Now Playing: New blast of winter weather bringing more snow

Now Playing: New details on activities of alleged YouTube shooter

Now Playing: EPA head punches back in ethics scandal

Now Playing: Police shoot, kill man who pointed pipe at them

Now Playing: Trump signs order authorizing National Guard to protect border

Now Playing: Thunderbirds pilot dies in F-16 crash in Nevada

Now Playing: Youth march 50 miles to mark 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination

Now Playing: New England Patriots player may have thwarted school shooting: Police

Now Playing: The Rev. Jesse Jackson shares what he wishes he'd told MLK before he died

Now Playing: Wind and cold alerts for 23 states; more snow on the way

Now Playing: 'It was my mistake': Facebook CEO speaks out on privacy scandal

Now Playing: Alleged YouTube shooter broadcast her motive on its website: Police

Now Playing: Martin Luther King Jr. assassination marked with bells across the country Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54259667,"title":"Tour bus headed to Masters overturns, driver charged with DUI","duration":"0:30","description":"The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on an interstate in Columbia County, Georgia, as the bus was en route to the golf tournament in nearby Augusta.","url":"/US/video/tour-bus-headed-masters-overturns-driver-charged-dui-54259667","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}