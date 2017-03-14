Transcript for Tourists making the most of their snowy trip to New York

Brief hearing you are the situation has sits shifted significantly how to live look in Times Square. All morning for you and are a Charlie James is there now on the ground to give us the latest about what's happening there. Charlie it looks like I could be wrong from my perch here in the warm studio. It looks like it's slowing down a little bit the precipitation right. Well it takes a lot more Aaron then this to shut down Times Square that picture and it still. There's still a lot of tourists here. The shops are open and Broadway is still open Broadway does not shut down until. Unless the train shut downs abroad it's still open if you wanna go see Hamel ten. Still got your chance as far as the conditions out here it has slid down a little bit that's now it's a little softer. Even just about twenty minutes ago that was I big icy pellets. Hitting you right in the face several. Typical right now it's a little bit softer and you see if you look around there's Torres taking pictures. Enjoying the sights you can't stop New York City just let let this about it snow take a lot more than. But yes so people still out here shopping. Department of Transportation and the Times Square alliance are out here clearing the streets and you see some of the tracks from the snowplows the time star alliance actually let us. Put a camera inside one of the snowplows are now we have that cam as well it's been. Running around Times Square making sure that the patents are clear and safe for all the people out here for the tourists and workers. And they'd nicely it where letting us put went inside so that's been really fun to watch this morning that. If they collect and hope we can show that you it is a bit earlier but Charlie not there. For a while now of the Taurus will be deterred and need are welcome him Charlie James but how it's changed because ginger telling us earlier a little bit. About how to precipitation shifted it was snow it was wind it was freezing rain what did he scene there in Times Square. Yes it has calmed down indefinitely when I first got here a couple of hours ago. It was a lot windy here. It was much more rough. Kind of wintry mix of snow and ice. And but it's its strange that we I was talking earlier with with Matt our camera guy it feels almost like nighttime hear what the how the McCain is. And the dark sky at all the lights here this is really what it looks like normally when it's dark time where that's gotten a lot of the lane. Considering that it's still just late morning. But it's there's an odd hey it's over covered Times Square. So I. Let's see if we can talk. To. Are you proud and thank you had a lovely Spain and we're expecting mess when you came here for and eases my Frist that I am I'm seeing snow yet. I think snow in the art and also the Staten Island isn't first tell you that thinks it's not some. That's what you think that's up all. I think this city's great beauty fluent at this time so all Lackey. Did you bring it begged here did you have to bile that's when he got behind them in from Dubai Sully my denial Aaliyah hobbies is likely wind yeah. But not only month. We have bloody gloves. Everything here when everything's open cell I'm in or you are you glad you can still see time's square he benefits yes no yes yes and that's let we act yet we are going downtown so it's been doing this idiot on the well I hope that you weren't expecting nice break whether an apology is the art. Oh let's. Thing is some odds vote. Thank yeah and again. Let me aren't good the break let's stand and with government Spaniard his first taste of snow and and it isn't just coming from Dubai and could you get any more debt Brent but I feel. But. It's early out a line. Let's get bad and now. This is this is the tourist experience is all about getting picked. Charlie you're helping give them that pull your experience right at it and we thought snow bailout we were alive on the news. This is that complete tourists pack a drink here. Yup we're all New York ambassadors. I thought saris to the tourist sewer hoping to have a spring vacation. But it sounds like tourists are really making the most of it here not not many people. Like really upset at him are out here sells out. They're still making the most of their vacations maybe just a little more snowball fights then Central Park strolls. That's right it's good to see and I actually think we'll to see Charlie over your shoulder we can see there are quite a number of people. Just out and about walking around it or not they're tourists other people making their way. To work and other places but this streets are certainly not empty. Here in New York thanks in part to that diverted its snow pack that this storm change right. It's definitely busier here than it is on some in some of the mar. Residential areas of town in coming up here islet in the east village and parents hardly anyone on the streets. Earlier today but here adding it is a tourist spot but also there are a lot of businesses there's a lot of office is all of these. Buildings up here there's also people who work in these buildings and a lot of them still have to come to work so we give you got a little. 360 BL I turned the camera around seeing concede that's the streets are still pretty well let me in this is going to be. In New York City time square is always going to be one of them are busy area as. Of the steady. Just because that the central location and all of sites and you know people people got to go to working people at a by there at their cosmetics and our hats and you know. People still shop its New York City. That Esther looks like the wind is picking up there at Harley-Davidson. Some fan to fan base is growing there in Times Square in New York Charlie stay warm out there thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.