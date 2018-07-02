Town turns to emojis on its speed sign

More
The sign in Danville, Indiana, posts the driver's speed along with a smiley or frowning face.
0:35 | 02/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Town turns to emojis on its speed sign
If your doing the speed limit are doing below it it's gonna give you this mile are facing OG. And if you're obviously you're speeding. It's gonna flash treated slowdown and it's also gonna give you and negative or frowning emerging and that'll give us an opportunity to not only increase the concentrated patrols at our officers already do. But it'll give us a better location at a better time to pinpoint down when the when it's a problem we felt like. Getting one of those doing that kind of connect and with that the times that weren't connected me with the use that weren't. That we have today's society in just you know connecting with the community and a better way that it just it's on the slowdown.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52911783,"title":"Town turns to emojis on its speed sign","duration":"0:35","description":"The sign in Danville, Indiana, posts the driver's speed along with a smiley or frowning face.","url":"/US/video/town-turns-emojis-speed-sign-52911783","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.