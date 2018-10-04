Tractor-trailer carrying beer kegs rolls over on interstate

Officials say the tractor-trailer was traveling on an exit ramp when it fell onto I-95 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
0:44 | 04/10/18

Transcript for Tractor-trailer carrying beer kegs rolls over on interstate
