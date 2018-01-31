Transcript for Train carrying members of congress involved in accident

Our train carrying Republican members of congress. Has gotten into an accident in West Virginia now security and doctors on board are helping treat injuries Eyewitness News Javaris and her book men is live in the news room with the very latest Sandra. Yet has the story is just break it and what we can tell you now as. This coalition hat collision rather happened just a few minutes ago as you said in West Virginia we are told that there are minor injuries. Of that train was carrying Republican members of congress. They were on the way to retreat when it was struck hat or it struck a truck rather. This happened we're total in a small town of Greenbrier West Virginia that is of course closed to the border with Virginia. A representative Greg Walden ample organ was on that train in fact he tweeted out this boat out. He tweeted in the tweet he said quote we are fine but I train hit Al garbage truck. As you said members with medical training are assisting the driver of that truck that may be the most serious injury. Represented Dan Donovan New York also was on the train he has told his spokesperson that he his okay. Also reportedly told a spokesperson that no members of congress were hurt that a train engineer however had been injured. Again this accident involving a train carrying members of congress most of them Republican members of congress on their way to a retreat. When it hit a truck in West Virginia but it appears again. There are no serious injuries to any members of congress and as soon as we get good additional information. We will of course bring those details to you.

