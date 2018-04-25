Former transit commissioner resigns after vulgar rant during traffic stop

Caren Turner cursed police officers in New Jersey after her daughter was pulled over for driving a vehicle with illegally tinted windows.
1:00 | 04/25/18

This has a traffic stop pain in New Jersey that led to a Port Authority commissioner resignation. The interaction between ten a fly officers and Karen turner was captured on dash cam. It came after the officers pulled over Toyota they say hadn't illegally tinted windows and discover the registration. Was expired. One of the passengers was Turner's daughter who called her mom when turner arrived she made sure the officers knew who she wilds. Payment. Of the planet parity and heading. Exert all means it and news and Larry that the point. Not count me in. Yeah on the Port Authority called Turner's behavior indefensible. And outrageous and says it was prepared to to take action against her but she resigned first.

