Tree Falls on Car During Windstorm

More
Dramatic video shows a tree uprooted by strong winds during a storm in Colorado Springs, falling directly on an unoccupied car.
0:54 | 01/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tree Falls on Car During Windstorm
Coming down. All follow it couldn't. He. Look at breaking. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44690170,"title":"Tree Falls on Car During Windstorm","duration":"0:54","description":"Dramatic video shows a tree uprooted by strong winds during a storm in Colorado Springs, falling directly on an unoccupied car.","url":"/US/video/tree-falls-car-windstorm-44690170","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.