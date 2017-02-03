Tree has massive amount of pollen

More
It's allergy season! A man throws a rock at a tree to show how much pollen it has.
0:28 | 03/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tree has massive amount of pollen
That's all blown. It's all blown.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45859327,"title":"Tree has massive amount of pollen","duration":"0:28","description":"It's allergy season! A man throws a rock at a tree to show how much pollen it has.","url":"/US/video/tree-massive-amount-pollen-45859327","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.