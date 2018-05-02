Transcript for Trial begins for nanny accused of killing 2 kids

Jury selection begins today in the trial of a Manhattan nanny charged with killing two children in her care prosecutors say are slightly yours. Your cell and are picking up stabbed herself in the neck after killing a two year old and a six year old. It happened in the bathroom of their family's home in the upper west side and 2012. Prosecutors say Ortega was coherent and made a conscious decision to kill the children. Her attorney is expected to use the insanity defense or take a could face life behind bars.

