Trial begins for nanny accused of killing 2 kids

Yoselyn Ortega is accused of killing 6-year-old Lulu Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim at the Krim family's Upper West Side apartment in October 2012.
0:27 | 02/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trial begins for nanny accused of killing 2 kids
Jury selection begins today in the trial of a Manhattan nanny charged with killing two children in her care prosecutors say are slightly yours. Your cell and are picking up stabbed herself in the neck after killing a two year old and a six year old. It happened in the bathroom of their family's home in the upper west side and 2012. Prosecutors say Ortega was coherent and made a conscious decision to kill the children. Her attorney is expected to use the insanity defense or take a could face life behind bars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

